LETTER: It’s not just fun and games on the road

Las Vegas-Review Journal
George LeMay Las Vegas
December 29, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

The Dec. 23 article about bicyclists that periodically unite in large groups to trek through the streets of Las Vegas on joyful rides of camaraderie, celebrating a union of mutual fun, was a bit glamorized (“Hump day to pump day on weekly rides”). It’s a huge unending snake of spoke wheels that announces: We own this; move away.

Nothing was mentioned about the chaos they create by dominating the roads completely for themselves. They violate every traffic law and any sense of driver courtesy to others. They don’t stop for lights and they dangerously weave in and out of vehicles. I’m surprised they are not getting killed or banged up. On top of that, the cops ignore them. They don’t even need driver’s licenses to operate on the roads. At least with Harley gangs, you can hear the thunder and get out of the way.

