LETTER: It’s time for some new political parties
I can’t see it happening, but I feel we would benefit from one or more new parties.
I’ve long been disappointed with both of our two major political parties. Members of Congress vote in near lockstep with their party. It matters not how brilliant or well-intentioned they were before they were elected.
Oh, I’m certain they can all justify how they voted. They’ll have us believe that 200-plus of them all think for themselves. Ha! Ever try getting a dozen or so people to all agree on what to order for lunch?
In his recent letter, Rick Ainsworth seems dissatisfied with the Democratic Party. I agree with him inasmuch as I don’t think they are any longer the party of the working person or the middle class. But, the party of the rich? I think a better label would be the party of the nonworking person.
I can’t see it happening, but I feel we would benefit from one or more new parties: a party dedicated to balancing our budget and eliminating our deficit; a party that would pursue social justice without acting as if it were some kind of zero-sum game.