Letters

LETTER: It’s time for some new political parties

Michael Frias Las Vegas
April 13, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

I’ve long been disappointed with both of our two major political parties. Members of Congress vote in near lockstep with their party. It matters not how brilliant or well-intentioned they were before they were elected.

Oh, I’m certain they can all justify how they voted. They’ll have us believe that 200-plus of them all think for themselves. Ha! Ever try getting a dozen or so people to all agree on what to order for lunch?

In his recent letter, Rick Ainsworth seems dissatisfied with the Democratic Party. I agree with him inasmuch as I don’t think they are any longer the party of the working person or the middle class. But, the party of the rich? I think a better label would be the party of the nonworking person.

I can’t see it happening, but I feel we would benefit from one or more new parties: a party dedicated to balancing our budget and eliminating our deficit; a party that would pursue social justice without acting as if it were some kind of zero-sum game.

