Letters

LETTER: Joe Biden acts like Scrooge

Kenneth Braun Pahrump
November 28, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
President Joe Biden waves from the top of the steps of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, ...
President Joe Biden waves from the top of the steps of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Joe Biden is the most negative president this country has had. Every speech is about taking something away from the American people. He ended his Thanksgiving speech with “I’m going take your guns.” Usually, it’s “I’m going to ban gas-operated vehicles or coal.”

Don’t call (Chinese President) Xi (Jinping) or (Russian President Vladimir) Putin tyrants without looking in your own backyard. Mr. Biden put 10,000 pipeline workers on the unemployment line and plans to do the same to coal miners.

I never feared the Constitution was in danger under any other president, but I truly think we’re on the road to tyranny. We have a weaponized FBI and IRS which work against the American people. It doesn’t look like the land of the free anymore.

