Letters

LETTER: Joe Biden enters office, gasoline prices skyrocket

Robert Bishop Henderson
February 28, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated February 28, 2021 - 9:42 pm
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
I would like to thank President Joe Biden and the 80-plus million Americans who voted for him and his energy policy. In just 30 days, the administration has managed to increase the price of gasoline in Clark County by 40 cents a gallon. No one can accuse him of being partisan because the increase affects Democrats and Republicans.

If I had a job, I’d have to take public transportation.

Oh, and thanks for the $1,400 stimulus check even though it’s only 5 percent of the $2 trillion relief package. Can’t wait to see what help the next 30 days will bring.

