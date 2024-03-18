57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Joe Biden has made red states prosperous

Diana Kerry Newburyport, Massachusetts
March 17, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Your March 9 editorial “Economies roar in red states” (reprinted in my local paper) ignores important facts regarding our impressive economic recovery under President Joe Biden.

The laissez-faire policies you tout, also called the “trickle-down theory of economics,” have failed to do anything but increase the wealth gap and make the rich richer. Any recent economic growth in red states should rather be attributed to the Biden administration’s investments in infrastructure, manufacturing, broadband expansion and its support of unions. Fortunately both red and blue states have benefited without political bias, though few Republicans voted in support of the legislation.

The Silver State will do well to vote for the party whose policies “build the economy from the bottom up and the middle out,” as Mr. Biden likes to say.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Joe Biden. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Biden’s Gaza pier plan
J.J. Schrader Henderson

A noble gesture for sure, but what could possibly go wrong?

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Alexandr Demyanchuk, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
LETTER: Vladimir Putin gets a bad rap
Bob Valentine Las Vegas

He has been in office for two decades and never shown himself to be a crazed war hawk.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Las Vegas Ballpark hinders the fan experience
James Winkowski Scottsdale, Arizona

The point of having a game program was to give MLB fans travelling to Las Vegas for their team something to hold onto from this cool experience. Not to mention it could be a way to promote the A’s in 2028.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Wildlife Commission needs to represent all Nevadans
Annoula Wylderich Las Vegas

It’s sad and very concerning that Nevada’s board that governs the management of our wildlife is so behind the times and refuses to acknowledge the interests of the majority of the public.

More stories
CLARENCE PAGE: Economic gloominess in spite of upbeat data
CLARENCE PAGE: Economic gloominess in spite of upbeat data
LETTER: The ‘reality’ of the border
LETTER: The ‘reality’ of the border
LETTER: Trump fans have lost logic and reason
LETTER: Trump fans have lost logic and reason
LETTER: No Labels effort is a right-wing push to elect Donald Trump
LETTER: No Labels effort is a right-wing push to elect Donald Trump
LETTER: Joe Biden should be in assisted living instead of the White House
LETTER: Joe Biden should be in assisted living instead of the White House
LETTER: Ignorance is bliss
LETTER: Ignorance is bliss