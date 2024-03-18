LETTER: Joe Biden has made red states prosperous

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Your March 9 editorial “Economies roar in red states” (reprinted in my local paper) ignores important facts regarding our impressive economic recovery under President Joe Biden.

The laissez-faire policies you tout, also called the “trickle-down theory of economics,” have failed to do anything but increase the wealth gap and make the rich richer. Any recent economic growth in red states should rather be attributed to the Biden administration’s investments in infrastructure, manufacturing, broadband expansion and its support of unions. Fortunately both red and blue states have benefited without political bias, though few Republicans voted in support of the legislation.

The Silver State will do well to vote for the party whose policies “build the economy from the bottom up and the middle out,” as Mr. Biden likes to say.