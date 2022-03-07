LETTER: Joe Biden morphing into Jimmy Carter

President Joe Biden waves from the top of the steps of Air Force One. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Way back when the Carter administration was struggling, and we had to wait in lines on certain days to get our weekly allotment of gasoline, I was converted from liberal to conservative. It wasn’t just the gas shortage. It was the double-digit unemployment, the double-digit inflation and high interest rates. It was watching our fellow citizens being murdered in foreign countries and the stupid response to the hostage crisis in Iran.

For whatever reason, the current administration seems hellbent for leather to be even worse, if that is even possible.