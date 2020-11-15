52°F
Letters

LETTER: Joe Biden preaches unity

Frank Dunn Mesquite
November 14, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Congratulations, President-elect Joe Biden. I too look forward to coming together as Americans, as you so eloquently spoke of the other day. Yes, I wish to support you in that goal. But does your base have other ideas? When Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the squad speak of “lists” and Joy Behar tells Trump supporters to “look in mirror and see what you did”, does that mean that the 47 percent of Americans who voted for him are in store for the re-education camps of Mao Tse-tung’s China and those of Ho Chi Minh’s Vietnam?

Just asking for a friend.

