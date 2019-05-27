LETTER: Joe Biden’s version of American normalcy

Former Vice President Joe Biden. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Joe Biden tells us he wants to make America “normal again.” But let’s take a peek at what Mr. Biden and the liberal left consider “normal.”

Turning illegals who commit crimes loose before ICE can deport them. Boys showering with girls in high school. Transgender boys dominating biological girls on the playing fields of those high schools. Third-trimester abortions. Destroying our private health care system so we can go to DMV-style clinics. Limits on speech and the construction of “safe zones”. Massive tax increases to pay for that fraudulently branded “free” health care and “free” college.

Yes, the “new normal.” Brought to you by Joe, AOC, Ilhan, Rashida, Liz, Kirsten, Corey, Mayor Pete, Beto, Nancy, Chuck and the rest of the liberal left.

I’m not buying it. Are you?