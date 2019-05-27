68°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Joe Biden’s version of American normalcy

Joseph Schillmoeller Las Vegas
May 26, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Joe Biden tells us he wants to make America “normal again.” But let’s take a peek at what Mr. Biden and the liberal left consider “normal.”

Turning illegals who commit crimes loose before ICE can deport them. Boys showering with girls in high school. Transgender boys dominating biological girls on the playing fields of those high schools. Third-trimester abortions. Destroying our private health care system so we can go to DMV-style clinics. Limits on speech and the construction of “safe zones”. Massive tax increases to pay for that fraudulently branded “free” health care and “free” college.

Yes, the “new normal.” Brought to you by Joe, AOC, Ilhan, Rashida, Liz, Kirsten, Corey, Mayor Pete, Beto, Nancy, Chuck and the rest of the liberal left.

I’m not buying it. Are you?

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
LETTER: HOV lanes and carpooling
Gary Rosenfeld Henderson

I pay my gasoline taxes to help fund these roads. Yet I am told I cannot use what I help pay for?

(GETTY IMAGES)
LETTER: The black hole that is education funding
Ron Moers Henderson

What magical figure will ensure our kids learn their ABCs, get the teachers a raise and make the unions happy, yet allow the taxpayer to keep his wallet in his pocket?