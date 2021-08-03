LETTER: Joecks column on Biden’s economy was spot on
We’ll all be paying at some point.
Every point that Victor Joecks made in his Friday column on the Biden economy was right on. Prices have spiked, not only for gasoline and groceries but for everything else, too. Nothing is free, and we will all pay for the Biden administration’s runaway spending.
How can our politicians care so little for the people they have been elected to serve? It seems that the only ones they are serving are their own special interests.