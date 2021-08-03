100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Letters

LETTER: Joecks column on Biden’s economy was spot on

Cathy Mainardi Las Vegas
August 2, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
President Joe Biden waves from the top of the steps of Air Force One. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Joe Biden waves from the top of the steps of Air Force One. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Every point that Victor Joecks made in his Friday column on the Biden economy was right on. Prices have spiked, not only for gasoline and groceries but for everything else, too. Nothing is free, and we will all pay for the Biden administration’s runaway spending.

How can our politicians care so little for the people they have been elected to serve? It seems that the only ones they are serving are their own special interests.

MOST READ
1
Lance Burton closes Vegas curtain after selling mansion for $4M
Lance Burton closes Vegas curtain after selling mansion for $4M
2
Mom accused of killing son told detectives why she removed his clothes
Mom accused of killing son told detectives why she removed his clothes
3
Declining Lake Powell water level sparks concern in Arizona town
Declining Lake Powell water level sparks concern in Arizona town
4
Raiders training camp review: Rookie defensive backs impressive
Raiders training camp review: Rookie defensive backs impressive
5
Man fatally stabbed at west Las Vegas hookah lounge
Man fatally stabbed at west Las Vegas hookah lounge
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST