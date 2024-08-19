LETTER: Kamala Harris takes a page from Biden’s 2020 basement campaign

Should Harris be elected, the United States will be California 2.0. How has that worked out?

The only real policy agenda we have heard from Vice President Kamala Harris is no income taxes on tips. Donald Trump proposed that in June. It’s interesting because Kamala cast the tiebreaking vote to approve funding for 87,000 new IRS agents to go after everyday Americans.

While the media has showered Kamala with glowing reviews, the public has yet to see her give an unscripted interview. She recently graced the cover of Time magazine, but she even declined to give them an interview. The Democrats are sticking to the 2020 basement playbook.

In 2019 , Kamala was called the most radical, far-left member of the U.S. Senate. Although she has no policy information on her website, just look at California to learn of her positions. Should she be elected, the United States will be California 2.0. How has that worked out?