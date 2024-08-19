91°F
Letters

LETTER: Kamala Harris takes a page from Biden’s 2020 basement campaign

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
More Stories
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
LETTER: Joe Biden, working to make life better for Americans
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: The Clark County School Board strikes again
U.S. Supreme Court
LETTER: No, the Supreme Court doesn’t rule based on popular opinion
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at a campaign event in Pittsfield, Mass., Saturda ...
LETTER: Here’s why Kamala Harris hasn’t faced the press
Jane Klein Henderson
August 18, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

The only real policy agenda we have heard from Vice President Kamala Harris is no income taxes on tips. Donald Trump proposed that in June. It’s interesting because Kamala cast the tiebreaking vote to approve funding for 87,000 new IRS agents to go after everyday Americans.

While the media has showered Kamala with glowing reviews, the public has yet to see her give an unscripted interview. She recently graced the cover of Time magazine, but she even declined to give them an interview. The Democrats are sticking to the 2020 basement playbook.

In 2019 , Kamala was called the most radical, far-left member of the U.S. Senate. Although she has no policy information on her website, just look at California to learn of her positions. Should she be elected, the United States will be California 2.0. How has that worked out?

