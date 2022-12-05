LETTER: Keep air marshalls on U.S. planes

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2016, file photo, a Delta Air Lines jet sits at a gate at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

As we approach what’s expected to be the largest holiday travel volume in several years, our geniuses in D.C., according to news reports, have decided to reassign federal air marshals to work at our southern border processing immigrants crossing illegally and babysitting their children.

The job of air marshals is to protect Americans flying on planes, particulalry in the wake of 9/11. Given the number of people we’ve recently documented crossing our border illegally, we might be far better off leaving these marshals where they belong.