56°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
oct-1
jeff_german
Letters

LETTER: Keep air marshalls on U.S. planes

David Lyons Las Vegas
December 4, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2016, file photo, a Delta Air Lines jet sits at a gate at Hartsfield-Ja ...
FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2016, file photo, a Delta Air Lines jet sits at a gate at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

As we approach what’s expected to be the largest holiday travel volume in several years, our geniuses in D.C., according to news reports, have decided to reassign federal air marshals to work at our southern border processing immigrants crossing illegally and babysitting their children.

The job of air marshals is to protect Americans flying on planes, particulalry in the wake of 9/11. Given the number of people we’ve recently documented crossing our border illegally, we might be far better off leaving these marshals where they belong.

MOST READ
1
2022 NFR Las Vegas 3rd go-round results
2022 NFR Las Vegas 3rd go-round results
2
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: If you really wanted to destroy the U.S., then …
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: If you really wanted to destroy the U.S., then …
3
EDITORIAL: Polar bear population booms amid global warming hysteria
EDITORIAL: Polar bear population booms amid global warming hysteria
4
Terry Fator to outlast Mirage, headed back to ‘AGT’
Terry Fator to outlast Mirage, headed back to ‘AGT’
5
2022 NFR Las Vegas 2nd go-round results
2022 NFR Las Vegas 2nd go-round results
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Move on from Donald Trump?
Gary Reynolds Bullhead City, Arizona

On the contrary, we need him to come to our rescue.

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks on the South Lawn at the White House, Monday, June 10, 201 ...
LETTER: Donald Trump and gaslighting
Carol Ann Kimble Las Vegas

I am optimistically hopeful that the recognition of “gaslighting” as the word of the year will encourage many people to pause and reassess their political choices.