LETTER: Keep criminals in prison

Solomon Pena, center, a Republican candidate for New Mexico House District 14, is taken into custody by Albuquerque Police officers, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in southwest Albuquerque, N.M. Pena was arrested in connection with a recent series of drive-by shootings targeting Democratic lawmakers in New Mexico. (Roberto E. Rosales/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

Monday letter writer Timothy Fitzgerald was spot-on about the ills of today’s society. The Left is quick to blame firearms when one is used to commit murder. We never hear for the abolishment of knives when someone is stabbed to death.

This country needs to go back to the roots of civilized society and recognize that murder needs to be punishable by death or lifetime incarceration. The revolving doors installed on our prisons are what is failing us. Not guns.