LETTER: Keep criminals in prison
It’s misguided to blame guns for murders.
Monday letter writer Timothy Fitzgerald was spot-on about the ills of today’s society. The Left is quick to blame firearms when one is used to commit murder. We never hear for the abolishment of knives when someone is stabbed to death.
This country needs to go back to the roots of civilized society and recognize that murder needs to be punishable by death or lifetime incarceration. The revolving doors installed on our prisons are what is failing us. Not guns.