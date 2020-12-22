LETTER: Keeping libraries open during the pandemic

(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

In regard to David Tulanian’s recent letter on the Las Vegas-Clark County libraries being closed: I find it interesting that the Henderson libraries have remained open for curbside pickup of all of their cataloged materials and online computer printing since May of this year. Through casual conversations with employees over the months, I realized that, besides having excellent leadership, the library is one of the few nonunion government organizations. So while the union members of Las Vegas libraries hide away, the Henderson libraries are serving their community, and I, for one, am very grateful for that.