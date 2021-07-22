LETTER: Kids, teachers, school and the virus

During the pandemic, we have been lectured on following “the science.” Those who did not or disputed the science were given some unflattering descriptions.

The science told us that young people and children had little to fear from getting and spreading the virus. Now there are studies claiming how harmful wearing a mask, sheltering at home and remote learning have been to kids, physically and mentally.

Yet the teachers unions and many teachers who are complicit by their silence are pushing kids to continue wearing masks and demanding all kids be vaccinated with an experimental, unapproved-for-general-use vaccine in order to attend school. This is in disregard of the science.

The next time teachers unions and complicit teachers want to pontificate on how much they care about children, please don’t. Actions speak louder than words.