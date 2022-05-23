LETTER: Killer fungus comes to get us
On the heels of COVID.
We’ve finally gotten COVID mostly under control and can now go about our business. But, but, but … fungus (Wednesday Review-Journal)! Killer fungus will kill us all! Sigh.
Visiting aliens probably concluded there was no intelligent life on Earth.
A president does not control everything in this country.
But, was Peter DeBoer the right man to blame?
And the experts have thoughts.
What’s wrong with that?
And district officials just make excuses.
How do all these kids have time to demonstrate in the streets for all causes? They have too much time on their hands.
Capping rents can help people.
Legislature needs to close this loophole.
Why would any Republican candidate in any state want to be associated with Donald Trump, a man who orchestrated an attempted overthrow of the U.S. government?