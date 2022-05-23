89°F
LETTER: Killer fungus comes to get us

Mark Strussenberg Henderson
May 23, 2022 - 4:37 pm
 

We’ve finally gotten COVID mostly under control and can now go about our business. But, but, but … fungus (Wednesday Review-Journal)! Killer fungus will kill us all! Sigh.

