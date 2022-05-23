84°F
LETTER: Knights fire the head coach

Joseph Manzo Las Vegas
May 22, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
Former Vegas Golden Knights coach Peter DeBoer. (Review-Journal file)
As I try to digest the latest Vegas Golden Knights headline maker, I have to wonder: Did they relieve the right person of his duties?

Pete DeBoer did not make the trades that virtually destroyed the chemistry of the organization. He didn’t send away, rather unceremoniously, the face of the franchise (Marc-Andre Fleury) plus several other well-performing fan favorites as well as future stars that gave the VGK their identity.

No, this was not Mr. DeBoer’s doing. He became the scapegoat for some very bad decisions that changed the face of the team, mortgaged the future and created this untenable situation.

I’m not so sure that there aren’t rumblings throughout the players and sportswriters about last week’s decision that have people asking themselves: Was Pete the right one to go?

