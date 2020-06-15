84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Labor unions and the death of George Floyd

Jennifer Anderson Henderson
June 14, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated June 14, 2020 - 9:18 pm

In the face of George Floyd’s tragic death, Democrats predictably promise to end “systemic racism,” as if that is the root problem. A much better approach is to examine and change the power of labor unions.

While it is true the labor movement has given the American worker the 40-hour work week, minimum wage, child labor laws and health care benefits, it is also true that labor unions have amassed power that is actually detrimental to society.

In his June 7 column, Victor Joecks rightly points out the educational challenges of African American students (“Democrats and ‘systemic’ prejudice”). Teacher unions adamantly oppose proposals that would enhance educational options for minority students — school choice and charter schools top the list

In addition to keeping students in low-performing schools, the union makes firing ineffective or misbehaving teachers virtually impossible. Low-performing teachers are simply moved to other schools.

The Minneapolis police union directly contributed to the death of Mr. Floyd and the resulting mayhem. Officer Derek Chauvin, whose actions apparently caused this needless death, has a history of excessive force. The police chief reportedly wanted to fire him. Despite two dozen complaints and letters of reprimand, Chauvin had the protection of the police union. The union protects its problematic members and people die.

MOST READ
1
Man stabbed, robbed at Las Vegas Strip casino, police say
Man stabbed, robbed at Las Vegas Strip casino, police say
2
Armed man at Black Lives Matter protest charged with impersonating officer
Armed man at Black Lives Matter protest charged with impersonating officer
3
Shay Mikalonis, officer shot at protest, paralyzed from neck down
Shay Mikalonis, officer shot at protest, paralyzed from neck down
4
Sisolak calls for investigation into arrests at Las Vegas Strip protest
Sisolak calls for investigation into arrests at Las Vegas Strip protest
5
Police brutality protest on Las Vegas Strip ends in arrests
Police brutality protest on Las Vegas Strip ends in arrests
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Richard Brian (Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph
LETTER: Defunding the police?
Elaine Harman Las Vegas

Excessive demands may turn off many sympathetic to protesters.