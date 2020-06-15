LETTER: Labor unions and the death of George Floyd

AP Photo/Gregory Bull

In the face of George Floyd’s tragic death, Democrats predictably promise to end “systemic racism,” as if that is the root problem. A much better approach is to examine and change the power of labor unions.

While it is true the labor movement has given the American worker the 40-hour work week, minimum wage, child labor laws and health care benefits, it is also true that labor unions have amassed power that is actually detrimental to society.

In his June 7 column, Victor Joecks rightly points out the educational challenges of African American students (“Democrats and ‘systemic’ prejudice”). Teacher unions adamantly oppose proposals that would enhance educational options for minority students — school choice and charter schools top the list

In addition to keeping students in low-performing schools, the union makes firing ineffective or misbehaving teachers virtually impossible. Low-performing teachers are simply moved to other schools.

The Minneapolis police union directly contributed to the death of Mr. Floyd and the resulting mayhem. Officer Derek Chauvin, whose actions apparently caused this needless death, has a history of excessive force. The police chief reportedly wanted to fire him. Despite two dozen complaints and letters of reprimand, Chauvin had the protection of the police union. The union protects its problematic members and people die.