59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Las Vegas churches should follow the guidelines

Tx Vogler Las Vegas
April 14, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated April 14, 2020 - 9:42 pm

In response to the issue of churches and the coronavirus:

In Romans 13:6-7, it says that you should render to Caesar what is his and to God what is his. This is clearly saying obey the laws. There is no instance in which you should put your needs over your flock. It is your job to protect the flock at all costs, whether they are sheep or people. Why should churches put people at risk just to cover their financial needs? If a person attends and gets sick, the minister must be held accountable.

This will pass, and the churches will still be there when it does. Can one respect a person who demonstrates a lack of concern for your safety? This is not about the government trying to establish or favor any religion.

We hope there will soon be a light and people can return not only to our churches but to other normal activities.

MOST READ
1
65 new cases of COVID-19, 5 more deaths reported in Clark County
65 new cases of COVID-19, 5 more deaths reported in Clark County
2
17-year-old charged in double shooting ambush in Las Vegas
17-year-old charged in double shooting ambush in Las Vegas
3
Clark County maps provide ZIP code, city data for COVID-19
Clark County maps provide ZIP code, city data for COVID-19
4
LETTER: Sisolak, Nevada failed to plan properly
LETTER: Sisolak, Nevada failed to plan properly
5
Unemployment fraud surfacing in Nevada amid record claims
Unemployment fraud surfacing in Nevada amid record claims
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Sisolak shuts down golf courses, bans religious services
Philip Bovee Las Vegas

On Wednesday, Gov. Sisolak expanded his COVID-19 shutdown order to include golf courses and religious gatherings. Pot dispensaries and construction on the Raiders stadium remain “essential.”

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Sisolak, Nevada failed to plan properly
Drew Kelley Goldfield

Perhaps if Gov. Steve Sisolak had not been so eager to shut down the Nevada economy, he would now not have to counsel patience to those he threw out of work