LETTER: Las Vegas churches should follow the guidelines

This is not about the government trying to establish or favor any religion.

In response to the issue of churches and the coronavirus:

In Romans 13:6-7, it says that you should render to Caesar what is his and to God what is his. This is clearly saying obey the laws. There is no instance in which you should put your needs over your flock. It is your job to protect the flock at all costs, whether they are sheep or people. Why should churches put people at risk just to cover their financial needs? If a person attends and gets sick, the minister must be held accountable.

This will pass, and the churches will still be there when it does. Can one respect a person who demonstrates a lack of concern for your safety? This is not about the government trying to establish or favor any religion.

We hope there will soon be a light and people can return not only to our churches but to other normal activities.