LETTER: Las Vegas has a problem with pedestrian fatalities

There is clearly a problem this city has with pedestrian fatalities. To that point, there seems to be a glaring lack of educational awareness. As a motorist, I’m required to drive no faster than the posted speed limit. But I’m also obligated to show responsibility by slowing down if the road conditions are questionable due to rain or heavy traffic. I feel the pedestrian also has an obligation to see my approaching car before stepping onto street and giving me little time to react.

If I’m quite close, the person should wave me by and then cross. I might have the glaring sun in my eyes below the visor or my attention is taken for an instant by some other road hazard. The pedestrian needs to share the road just like I do. Don’t come out from the shadows or a parked car and freely walk in front me.

We’ve got to get away from this fallacy that the “pedestrian has the right of way.” No, he or she has the obligation to make a smart decision as to when to cross. And while we’re at it, let’s have the police start ticketing bicyclists who ride against traffic. It’s dangerous when I come out of a parking lot and they’re on sidewalk or street going the wrong way.