The Courtyard Homeless Resource Center in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

On the news recently, a homeless man said he didn’t like shelters because they had rules. He preferred to live free. Well, I prefer to live in a place that’s free of urine smells, sidewalk clutter and filth — somewhere I am free from being panhandled or threatened. The man needs to accept that we have rules so his freedoms don’t take away from others’ freedoms.