LETTER: Las Vegas teachers union wants another $1 billion

Mark Trexler Las Vegas
November 24, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Every year, the Clark County Education Association dreams up ways to get more tax dollars. But this new $1 billion tax proposal is out-of-the-question crazy (Wednesday Review-Journal). Consider that all the revenue from this new tax would go toward increased pay for teachers and staff through arbitration.

The new tax would have to come from somewhere, but the union doesn’t know where. But the union believes there are revenue streams that can be increased to generate more than $1 billion a year for education.

This taxpayer will object to any initiative to add more taxes to my budget. My Social Security will increase by 1.6 percent next year, while I must pay a 7 percent increase for Medicare. I cannot see where the population can support any new taxes or increases to old taxes. The taxpayers are being taxed out as it is.

LETTER: Praise for MAP testing system
By Maredith Resop, Las Vegas

Thank you for your Nov. 18 story on the increasing use of the MAP testing system in the Clark County School District. Having used this system as a special education teacher in a Wisconsin middle school during half of my 16 years teaching there, I can testify to its utility for teachers, students and parents. Tests are low-stress for most students and for the staff who administer them.