Letters

LETTER: Legislative Democrats don’t trust Nevada’s parents

Stan Spraul Henderson
March 18, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in ...
The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Carson City, Nev. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Victor Joecks’ March 8 column (“Nevada GOP leaders need DeSantis’ courage”) was eye-opening. Can there really be state legislators attempting to bring critical race theory and radical gender theory directly to our schools across the state? Come on, no way. But, let’s check and see.

Here’s Senate Bill 172. It “revises provisions governing the ability of a minor (anyone under 18) to consent to certain health care services for the prevention of sexually transmitted diseases and pregnancy.” No parental knowledge required.

Then there’s Senate Bill 163. It “requires certain health insurance to cover treatment of certain conditions relating to gender dysphoria, gender incongruence and other disorders of sexual development.” Again, no parental knowledge required.

There are sure to be more bills that will directly affect the lives of kids and their parents. Time for all parents and grandparents to keep in touch with what our legislators are trying to do to our kids without our knowledge.

LETTER: The experts erred plenty on COVID
Ed Dornlas Las Vegas

It’s been three years since the smartest of the science folks assured us that they were following the science.

Native American petroglyphs line the rock walls along the canyon bottom in Hiko Springs within ...
LETTER: Avi Kwa Ame monument is a land grab
Ken Freeman Henderson

The area is already protected. The locals do not want the Avi Kwa Ame National Monument, and it is not needed.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
LETTER: Does anybody really know what time it is?
Evelyn Veyette Henderson

Will God have to take things in hand and tell mankind to go back to start over with the sundial so they will understand once again how time works? Only time will tell.

