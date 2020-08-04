LETTER: Legislature rams through bills

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

At about 3:15 p.m. Friday, the Assembly introduced Assembly Bill 4 to change Nevada’s voting laws. It’s 100 pages long. Most people didn’t have time to read the bill, much less study it. Yet the Democrats pushed it through the Assembly on a party line vote around 8:15 p.m. Then the Senate took it up late on a Friday night, again with minimum debate and public input.

That’s what we’ve got now, a Legislature that does its business late on a Friday night with no public notice and limited input. Is this truly what Nevadans voted for and want? This is only one of the issues that the special session of the Legislature will take up. Lawmakers plan to make changes to tax law as well.

When you vote in November, think about what else they could — and will — do without any of us having an opportunity to provide oversight. We need to stop this.