LETTER: Let’s have an independent audit over Clark County School District’s payroll fiasco

Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The debacle with the Clark County School District’s new payroll computer system demands an independent audit. As well-documented by the Review-Journal, this new system and its management are so bad that it is hurting the lives of teachers and substitute teachers.

At a minimum, we need to find out: How extensive are the problems with the new computer system? What critical functions of the district are affected? Were contracting procedures followed in acquiring the new computer system? Who did the installation? Was there appropriate oversight and testing by the district?

Are there performance requirements and penalties for vendors involved? What processes have been put in place to mitigate the disruption to critical district functions? Should the district move to recover all or part of the cost of the system and/or its installation? Has the district ordered an internal audit?

In the interest of bringing some of this information to light, I would also hope that the RJ aggressively investigates how this disaster came about, who is responsible and how it will be fixed.