LETTER: Let’s put the blame for school violence where it belongs

The Clark County School district police vehicle is seen as students at Desert Oasis High School leave their school on Friday, March 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

I am tired of hearing parents blame the Clark County School District, Superintendent Jesus Jara and teachers for the violence in schools. This falls on the parents who have failed to teach the children discipline, manners, respect for others and respect for themselves.

These kids have no boundaries. They are indulged, entitled and feel that the world owes them everything. The parents can’t wait to send the kids to school expecting the teachers to babysit them and teach them how to behave as well as educate them. No wonder teachers are fleeing the occupation. Put the blame where it belongs: at home.