When a politician speaks, who can you believe?

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

In a recent story, Rep. Dina Titus claimed President Donald Trump has told more than 5,000 lies during his two years in office. That’s an average of seven lies a day.

Does he make comments or statements that often? What’s that? I shouldn’t believe Rep. Titus; she’s a politician and all politicians lie. Dang. Who can you believe?