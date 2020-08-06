93°F
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: Limited restaurant delivery fees is a silly idea

Paul Bagley Las Vegas
August 5, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Well, Clark County and the state have closed or limited restaurants and the way they may do business. Capacity has been cut down to ensure social distancing. Some restaurants have gone to delivering food. This is a way for them to stay in business and keep employees working.

But now Clark County officials want to put a limit on how much can be charged for food delivery (Sunday Review-Journal). If a person orders food and has it delivered, he knows the price for delivery before the transaction is completed. If the person does not like the delivery price, the person simply does not order the food. It is no different than ordering anything online and paying a shipping charge.

It should be up to the person ordering the item whether to make the decision on how much to pay for delivery or shipping. It shouldn’t be up to the county.]

