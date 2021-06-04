108°F
Letters

LETTER: Lowering behavior standards for Clark County students

Rick Clawson North Las Vegas
June 3, 2021 - 6:01 pm
 
Updated June 3, 2021 - 9:00 pm
Clark County School District administration building. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

After reading Tara Raines’ Sunday commentary (“Ending punitive discipline in public schools”), I, like most readers, should ask: When do children begin to learn consequences in life?

In every aspect of our lives, there are consequences. That is how we learn right from wrong. It does not matter where we are. We are accountable for our actions. Period.

Lowering behavior standards does nothing but encourage more disruptive behavior in the classrooms. If students are allowed to be disruptive, the whole classroom suffers. If there are eight disruptive students in a classroom, when does the learning process begin? Yes, I have witnessed that first-hand. No consequences.

