Letters

LETTER: Mail-in ballots and noncitizens.

Steven Oakes North Las Vegas
October 23, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
(AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)
I received my mail-in ballot. I noticed the mail-in envelope requires me to swear that I am a “resident of the precinct of Clark County from which I am voting.” Why an I not also required to swear that I am a citizen and authorized to vote? How can anyone believe the DMV has not mistakenly registered a non-citizen?

Things like this allow doubters to question election results. Help cure this country’s divide by eliminating any doubt that our elections are fair and accurate.

