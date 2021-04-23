LETTER: Maxine Waters’ irresponsible comments

As the Derek Chauvin verdict neared, Rep. Maxine Waters publicly encouraged mobs to go out and get more confrontational with police. The judge presiding over the Chauvin trial called her words “abhorrent.” The Democrats in Washington repeatedly called on former President Donald Trump to be prosecuted for his words immediately prior to the Jan. 6 riot. Yet Maxine Waters’ language was far worse. When (not if) someone loses his or her life following the verdict, Democrats will be silent on the disgusting words so proudly put forth by Rep. Waters.

She is well known for her verbal vomit. And the pass she regularly gets from her own party is never-ending.