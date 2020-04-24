LETTER: Mayor Carolyn Goodman’s CNN interview was a disaster

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I could not believe the Wednesday interview between Anderson Cooper and Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman on CNN. What came out of the mayor’s mouth was unbelievable and unacceptable.

In my opinion, she is not a leader and she cannot fulfill the responsibilities of her job. Her infantile behavior and ignorance made me feel ashamed to be living in Nevada. Mayor Goodman needs to retire now before she causes more harm to our community.

We are living in a very difficult time. We need leadership that will guide us in the right way. I am proud of Gov. Steve Sisolak