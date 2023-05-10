LETTER: Mayorkas a failure at the border

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. (The Associated Press, file)

Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas recently visited the border, took no questions and rambled on about what he is planning to do. Here are the facts: The United States has lost the war at the border. The cartels have won. They rule with impunity. They alone control border crossings. They alone flood our country with fentanyl. So here we sit with the greatest military in the world defeated by a criminal organization that possesses zero military might.

The United States could solve this problem. Make use of the military might of this country, seal the border with our troops and execute a few well-placed military strikes. End the madness. Or are we afraid of offending the bribery-resistant Mexican government?