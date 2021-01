Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell resisted allowing the Senate to adopt reasonable supports for Americans who are unemployed through no fault of their own — including many of our fellow Las Vegans — due to COVID-19. I’m wondering whether his wife — Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao — will be claiming unemployment insurance on Jan. 21.