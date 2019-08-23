93°F
Letters

LETTER: Media indulge mass shooters with publicity

Joseph Manzo Las Vegas
August 22, 2019 - 9:36 pm
 

ime and again, following one of our far too many mass shootings, the media tell us they will mention the name of the shooter only one time. Then comes the issue of selling newspapers and getting ratings. Lo and behold, things change.

Must we really continue to give these individuals just exactly what they hoped for? Can’t we just do what we say we will do and extinguish them from our cover stories and lead evening news stories and have them disappear into the dark? The notoriety they get is sickening to watch.

