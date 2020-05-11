81°F
Letters

LETTER: Members of the U.S. House are apparently ‘nonessential’

Bruce Blough North Las Vegas
May 10, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated May 10, 2020 - 9:49 pm

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has told America that Congress won’t come back to work until she says so. It sounds very much like she is saying that every member of the U.S. House of Representatives is a nonessential worker. That means Susie Lee, Dina Titus and Steven Horsford should be furloughed without pay, like the rest of us. They can wait in line for unemployment benefits like everyone else.

If they are nonessential, why are we paying them to do nothing? Of course, we might say that even when Congress is in session.

