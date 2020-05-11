LETTER: Members of the U.S. House are apparently ‘nonessential’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has told America that Congress won’t come back to work until she says so. It sounds very much like she is saying that every member of the U.S. House of Representatives is a nonessential worker. That means Susie Lee, Dina Titus and Steven Horsford should be furloughed without pay, like the rest of us. They can wait in line for unemployment benefits like everyone else.

If they are nonessential, why are we paying them to do nothing? Of course, we might say that even when Congress is in session.