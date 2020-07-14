110°F
Letters

LETTER: Metro has better things to do than enforce mask edicts

Ray Kolander Las Vegas
July 14, 2020 - 4:16 pm
 

In response to David Lee’s July 9 letter to the editor, “Mask enforcement”: Gov. Steve Sisolak’s order to wear a face mask is an edict, not a law. It was not passed by the state Assembly or state Senate and therefore is not enforceable by law. It is quite obvious that Mr. Lee is unable to distinguish between an edict and a law.

The brave men and women of the Metropolitan Police Force, who risk their lives every day they put on the uniform, have more important things to do — for instance, enforcing laws against assault, burglary, rape, murder, etc. — than trying to enforce edicts. In addition, most if not all, businesses in Las Vegas and surrounding areas will not render service to you if you are not wearing a mask, which is entirely their right.

I am delighted and glad to see Metro keeping its priorities straight.

