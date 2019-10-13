LETTER: Michele Fiore and the new rules at the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority

Councilwoman Michelle Fiore. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Can Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore at least try to hide her contempt for the ethics rules that seem so pesky to her? In the Review-Journal’s Wednesday story about the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and its new rules regarding overseas travel, her attitude was clear.

Ms. Fiore, who serves on the convention authority board, previously felt entitled to take trips on the taxpayer dime in the amount of more than $33,000. Now, with the new pesky LVCVA rules, only one trip per year will be approved. In response, she made the snide remark, “Rules change just like your underwear.” Is she not embarrassed by this cavalier attitude?

Long live Queen Michele Fiore.