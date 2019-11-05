LETTER: Misguided efforts to limit words and thoughts

(AP Photo/Josh Edelson)

Knowledge is power. An electorate that is knowledgeable and informed has the best probability for a judicious government. Labeling words and thoughts and attempting to limit them weakens us. It is important to know how others think in order to function equitably.

Because thoughts and ideas are subjective, their free flow is necessary. I would say that no matter how vile the expression, there is usually some semblance of truth. By listening and attempting to understand the elements of irrational fear, we’re better able to separate fact from fiction.