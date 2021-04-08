LETTER: MLB gets involved in politics

Again, Major League Baseball can’t keep out of politics with its recent decision to pull out of Atlanta for the draft and All Star Game.

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Again, Major League Baseball can’t keep out of politics with its recent decision to pull out of Atlanta for the draft and All Star Game. MLB officials have to virtue-signal how woke they are, even though Georgia, like all states, controls its own election laws.

Because most of the Georgia coverage is based on misinformation, MLB is simply grandstanding once again.

I was excited for Opening Day 2021 and looking to buy the MLB TV package. But not this year. Let’s hope 2022 is the year sports takes politics out of its product