LETTER: More arguments in the gun debate

(Getty Images)

In his recent letter, Peter Scalisi responds to letter writer Tehran Bolton’s contention that “if a gun is used in a crime, the person who sold it to the felon, mentally challenged person or minor should receive prison time equal to the sentence of the perpetrator.” Mr. Scalisi writes, “So when Mr. Bolton sells his car to someone who kills others in a DUI crash, he must face prison time?”

But this is specious. Selling a gun to a minor, a felon or mentally challenged person is illegal. Selling a car to someone is not.