LETTER: More going on with Southwest water supply than climate change

Lake Mead and the Hoover Dam. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The 2024 Conservation in the West poll showing that most Nevadans were concerned about water but “only 56 percent feel climate change is an extremely or very serious problem” shows that the public understands that there is more going on here than climate change (Saturday Review-Journal). You need merely look at the Bureau of Reclamation chart for “Lake Mead Annual High and Low Elevations (1935-2023) to see changes over time, although this chart does not show the amount and timing of water releases above Lake Mead, which is relevant.

Most people are aware that population growth in the Southwest has increased exponentially over this time (100,000 in 1935 to 3,194,176 in 2023 in Nevada and 434,000 in 1935 to 7,431,344 in 2023 in Arizona) according to macrotrends.net. Some of us are old enough to remember when a certain mayor mentioned the possibility of a building moratorium back in the 1990s.

Yes, we have a drought. However, blaming every problem on climate change shows a lack of perspective. Some people remember previous theoretical projections that were grossly erroneous and failed to consider multiple variables. The best plans are made with careful consideration of different regional interests and calm minds.