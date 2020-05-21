70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: More than one way to present coronavirus statistics

William M. Lakas Las Vegas
May 20, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

I agree with Barry Perea’s statement that “any number of deaths is sad and tragic” (Tuesday letter). My one concern: Who is getting tested? Those who think they have the virus and those in the coronovirus wing of the hospital? I’m sure there are some “healthy” people taking the test. But not enough to “help” the statistics.

Reading the news day in and day out, I halfway expect to see zombies walking on my front yard. There’s more than one way to report statistics without scaring everyone. Example: Out of 1,000 people tested, three have tested positive. Instead: Out of 1,000 people tested, 997 have tested negative. But that wouldn’t be newsworthy, right?

MOST READ
1
MGM to reopen first US properties Monday
MGM to reopen first US properties Monday
2
VICTOR JOECKS: Gov. Sisolak could start Phase 2 reopening on Saturday
VICTOR JOECKS: Gov. Sisolak could start Phase 2 reopening on Saturday
3
Buffets in Las Vegas casinos might have had their day
Buffets in Las Vegas casinos might have had their day
4
Casino reopening clues may come in Control Board workshop Tuesday
Casino reopening clues may come in Control Board workshop Tuesday
5
3 Las Vegas Valley bars not likely to survive COVID-19
3 Las Vegas Valley bars not likely to survive COVID-19
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST