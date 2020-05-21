LETTER: More than one way to present coronavirus statistics

NIAID-RML via AP

I agree with Barry Perea’s statement that “any number of deaths is sad and tragic” (Tuesday letter). My one concern: Who is getting tested? Those who think they have the virus and those in the coronovirus wing of the hospital? I’m sure there are some “healthy” people taking the test. But not enough to “help” the statistics.

Reading the news day in and day out, I halfway expect to see zombies walking on my front yard. There’s more than one way to report statistics without scaring everyone. Example: Out of 1,000 people tested, three have tested positive. Instead: Out of 1,000 people tested, 997 have tested negative. But that wouldn’t be newsworthy, right?