Letters

LETTER: Nevada congressional delegation can’t get relief for tourism industry

Erik Larsen Henderson
December 26, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
The Las Vegas Strip. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

As the pandemic wears on and Congress finally decides to pass an economic stimulus bill at the final hour, Nevada’s back-bench “California lite” congressional delegation came up basically empty in providing support for the tourism industry that represents the economic backbone of the state.

While the money was there, they chose to stand on the sidelines while venues such as the Kennedy Center for the Arts received $40 million (and has a CEO who makes $1.2 million a year). Las Vegas resorts, which are hemorrhaging money and laying off workers, could have used some of the largess while the economy recovers.

These representatives and senators were elected to represent Nevada’s interests but for the most part seem to blindly follow California’s leadership.

