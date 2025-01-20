LETTER: Nevada Democrats vote to allow biological men in women’s sports

Democrat Reps. Steven Horsford, Susie Lee and Dina Titus all voted against the bill. Republican Mark Amodei voted for it. These are the people we voted for.

I think we should all keep track of how our representatives to the U.S. House vote on important legislation. Even though their votes may be reported in lengthy news articles, they are sometime hard to dig out. On Tuesday, the House passed an important bill, the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act. It is noteworthy that three of our representatives (all Democrats) voted against the bill, and thus supported biological men being able to compete against women and girls in sports.

