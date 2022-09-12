LETTER: Nevada doesn’t need a state income tax

FILE - The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Carson City, Nev. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

In his Sunday letter, Ron Moore lectures us about why we need a state income tax. Perhaps Mr. Moore is enamored of California, which taxes everything it can find. California now wants to tax citizens to give the money to unions. Let us not forget however, that California is at or near tops in the nation in people leaving for another state. One of those states people leave for is Nevada. Likely because of our lack of a state income tax.

Unfortunately for Mr. Moore, having no state income tax is written into our state constitution. To change that, people would have to vote in two consecutive elections to give more money to the state. Luckily, most of us would still vote no.

Why is it that state officials always need a higher percentage of our money? Perhaps they should look at some of their foolish spending, such as free school lunches for all students. Most of us can afford to feed our kids and don’t need the state to do it for us. Plus, that would leave more resources for kids who actually need it.

Stop trying to make us into California. We are Nevada, born in battle, not California. Let’s stay independent. Send these bad ideas back to California.