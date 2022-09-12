88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
know-nevada
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: Nevada doesn’t need a state income tax

Peter MacKenzie Las Vegas
September 11, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
FILE - The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2 ...
FILE - The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Carson City, Nev. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

In his Sunday letter, Ron Moore lectures us about why we need a state income tax. Perhaps Mr. Moore is enamored of California, which taxes everything it can find. California now wants to tax citizens to give the money to unions. Let us not forget however, that California is at or near tops in the nation in people leaving for another state. One of those states people leave for is Nevada. Likely because of our lack of a state income tax.

Unfortunately for Mr. Moore, having no state income tax is written into our state constitution. To change that, people would have to vote in two consecutive elections to give more money to the state. Luckily, most of us would still vote no.

Why is it that state officials always need a higher percentage of our money? Perhaps they should look at some of their foolish spending, such as free school lunches for all students. Most of us can afford to feed our kids and don’t need the state to do it for us. Plus, that would leave more resources for kids who actually need it.

Stop trying to make us into California. We are Nevada, born in battle, not California. Let’s stay independent. Send these bad ideas back to California.

MOST READ
1
Long-shuttered Cottontail Ranch brothel burns down
Long-shuttered Cottontail Ranch brothel burns down
2
Former Las Vegas City Councilman Steven Ross dead at 59
Former Las Vegas City Councilman Steven Ross dead at 59
3
Nellis commander arrested on suspicion of child abuse, lewdness
Nellis commander arrested on suspicion of child abuse, lewdness
4
County office in turmoil with secret video and claims of bullying, hostility
County office in turmoil with secret video and claims of bullying, hostility
5
CARTOONS: Is Biden deaf to this sound or ignoring it?
CARTOONS: Is Biden deaf to this sound or ignoring it?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German and the arrest of an ...
LETTER: Reporter was a rare breed
Jagdish Patel Las Vegas

Jeff German was a hero and an ace investigative journalist.