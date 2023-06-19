90°F
Letters

LETTER: Nevada errs in granting handouts to favored special interests

Michael Mas Las Vegas
June 18, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Oakland Athletics second baseman Zack Gelof takes the field before a baseball game against the ...
Oakland Athletics second baseman Zack Gelof takes the field before a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds during Big League Weekend at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

I have always opposed public funding for venues for privately-owned teams. After all, if I wanted to open a restaurant or other private business, should I expect the state to provide the brick-and-mortar and start-up costs, along with tax subsidies? Of course not. Again, I believe the state erred in granting Tesla exorbitant benefits.

At this time, I believe this is the issue: The Oakland A’s need Clark County and Nevada more than Clark County and Nevada need the A’s — as a bargaining chip or as a golden parachute.

And as for Caroline Goodman, she should please respect her boundaries. She’s the mayor of Las Vegas, miles away from the stadium site in question.

LETTER: The A's will come
Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas

Las Vegas is the sports and entertainment capital of the world.

