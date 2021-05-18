96°F
Letters

LETTER: Nevada gets loads of federal stimulus money

Sharon D. Ritter Las Vegas
May 18, 2021 - 4:06 pm
 
Updated May 18, 2021 - 5:03 pm
stack of dollars spread out
(Getty Images)

I am so very happy our state received $2.7 billion in federal coronavirus aid (Thursday Review-Journal). Now the state can reimburse me for my loss of income due to Gov. Steve Sisolak not allowing landlords to evict tenants who do not pay their rent. My two rentals plus a small Social Security payment are my income.

Meanwhile I continued to have to pay taxes and bills for sewer use, trash collection, exterminator services, repairs and insurance. I am owed, so far, 14 months rent. I have also had to pay for their water, for which they are supposed to reimburse me (and haven’t).

There are precious few places that a retired senior can safely invest her money for any decent return. My rentals were keeping me afloat until the governor essentially took my income and gave it to two deadbeats who are living in my rental house.

