Letters

LETTER: Nevada GOP rigs the primary process

Helga Lott Las Vegas
January 19, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 
Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

One can’t compare the Iowa GOP caucus with the Nevada situation. After all, we also have a primary election two days prior.

The leaders of the Nevada Republican Party have decided that, no matter what, Donald Trump is their nominee, and he will get the delegates and their votes at the national convention later this year. If this is not a “rigged election,” I don’t know what is. And the Trump cult members dare to talk about “fixed” elections?

You cannot be serious, as John McEnroe used to say.

