LETTER: Nevada is too dependent on the federal government

After reading the Wednesday story about federal funding being held up, I was surprised to see that, in 2022, Nevada got $9.1 billion from the federal government. I don’t understand why we need that much from Washington with all the casinos in this state. I read where the gamers make billions of dollars every month, and yet the state needs $9.1 billion from the feds? Why are we not taxing casinos enough to take care of that?

No wonder this country is so far in debt. Spend what you have and no more.