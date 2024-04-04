66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Nevada must adjust school start times

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
More Stories
The Las Vegas Strip skyline. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Vegas needs its own walk of stars
(Getty Images)
LETTER: North Las Vegas land deal raises eyebrows
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
LETTER: Joe Biden’s cash haul
Former Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)
LETTER: The peacock shows its true colors
Sherri Roos Henderson
April 3, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

I applaud the Nevada Board of Education in its efforts to create healthy parameters for school hours in Nevada. This is a matter of public health and welfare, not local control, and should not be in the hands of school administrators.

Just as there are laws and regulations that protect the basic health needs of children — such as school lunch programs, drinking fountains and restroom facilities in schools, ADA demands, building codes, seat belt laws and curfew laws, to name a few — there should be regulations protecting our children’s sleep.

Sleep is as just as vitally important as food, air and water. Unhealthy school hours make it impossible for our kids to get the restorative sleep their growing brains and bodies need. Without it, they are suffering short- and long-term harm in every aspect of their lives. Sleep is not optional, and we should listen to the medical experts and follow their guidelines. Sleep should be a protected resource for our children, and we need state laws creating parameters for healthy school hours. Other states across the nation are doing it, and so should we.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
LETTER: Joe Biden’s cash haul
Carmine A. Di Fazio North Las Vegas

Experts should remember that Donald Trump won the election in 2016 with half as much money as Hillary Clinton, whom Mr. Obama called the most qualified candidate to ever run.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
LETTER: Losing weight with a pill
recommend 2
LETTER: Taxpayers on the hook for student loan problem
recommend 3
LETTER: Community must rise up to improve the Clark County School District
recommend 4
LETTER: Writer won’t vote if ranked-choice is implemented
recommend 5
LETTER: Ignorance is bliss
recommend 6
LETTER: Joe Biden has made red states prosperous