LETTER: Nevada must adjust school start times

I applaud the Nevada Board of Education in its efforts to create healthy parameters for school hours in Nevada. This is a matter of public health and welfare, not local control, and should not be in the hands of school administrators.

Just as there are laws and regulations that protect the basic health needs of children — such as school lunch programs, drinking fountains and restroom facilities in schools, ADA demands, building codes, seat belt laws and curfew laws, to name a few — there should be regulations protecting our children’s sleep.

Sleep is as just as vitally important as food, air and water. Unhealthy school hours make it impossible for our kids to get the restorative sleep their growing brains and bodies need. Without it, they are suffering short- and long-term harm in every aspect of their lives. Sleep is not optional, and we should listen to the medical experts and follow their guidelines. Sleep should be a protected resource for our children, and we need state laws creating parameters for healthy school hours. Other states across the nation are doing it, and so should we.